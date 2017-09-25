Catholic Women’s League Sponsors State School Students for Youth Festival in December

The Catholic Women’s League in the Diocese of Parramatta has offered to sponsor 16 young people from state schools to attend the Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF) in December 2017.

Valued at $4,000, the full sponsorship will enable public school students to participate fully in ACYF.

The Catholic Women’s League is a parish based organisation within the Catholic Church. The organisation is under the patronage of Mary Help of Christians and provides a voice for Catholic women by addressing social and moral issues affecting family life, particularly women and children. It works with Church leaders to fulfil the mission of the Church, especially in areas of social justice, and promotes Ecumenism and interfaith dialogue.

“We are only too happy to help support young people to attend the Australian Catholic Youth Festival. Such events expand horizons and offer new challenges and experiences for youth. As the Festival has been promoted in state school SRE classes we hope they will take advantage of our offer,” Colleen Fuller, President – Catholic Women’s League, Diocese of Parramatta, said.

“The Youth Festival has been promoted in Special Religious Education (SRE) classes in state schools these past months. With more than 50% of children from Catholic families in state schools we hope they will be well represented at the ACYF,” Cecilia Zammit, the Director of the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Diocese of Parramatta, said.

James Camden, Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, Diocese of Parramatta welcomed the donation from the Catholic Women’s League.

“This is a very generous offer by the Catholic Women’s League and we hope it will help some secondary students think about participating in the Festival,” Mr Camden said.

The festival will begin December 7 at Sydney Olympic Park and will finish with a Pilgrimage across Sydney to a public outdoor Mass in the Domain on Saturday 9 December.

The ACYF registration process can be completed on mobile or tablet devices. Alternatively, groups and individuals can register online at www.acyf.org.au. For further information, James Camden at jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au or (02) 8838 3428.

The purpose of the youth festival is to: Provide a high-quality formative and experiential opportunity for young Catholics to encounter Jesus Christ, in the context of the Catholic Church in Australia; Listen to and discuss the issues and challenges in the lives of young Catholics in Australia; Evangelise young people and empower them to be evangelisers; Provide young people with local examples and connections of vocations, social action, liturgy and prayer, catholic music and catechesis.