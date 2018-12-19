Catholic Youth Parramatta’s 2018 Highlights

What a year it has been! Thank you! Here’s some of our highlights …

Youth Ministry Masterclass – More than 70 youth leaders from local parishes experienced a day’s training in youth ministry foundations. Together, we focused on key elements of ministry and for the first time included workshops to cater to the new and existing generations of leaders in the Diocese. Workshop topics included “how to self-care” and “creating a culture of mentoring.”

Lifted Leaders & Lifted Live with Fr Rob Galea – Fr Rob led over 200 excited high school student leaders into worship and dialogue. Students impressively shared about their 2018 plans to engage their peers and wider school community in activities that promoted faith and service. Fr Rob continued the high energy atmosphere in the evening with hundreds of young adults from local parishes to launch the Year of Youth in the Diocese

Good Friday Night Walk (New Route) – This year, the Good Friday Night walk ventured into new territory, passing through Campion College, and conquering Winston Hills, adding St Paul the Apostle parish to the 20km journey. Joined by Bishop Vincent, the walk was attend by more than 1500 pilgrims from the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond. Families and friends united in prayer and reflection, remembering Jesus’ love for humanity on the cross.

At The Well – This year, CYP organised the first ever gathering of young women for a Q&A evening that focused on topics faced by young women today including relationships, modesty, vocation, faith and prayer.

Lifted Retreat – “Complete Joy” was the theme for this year’s retreat. More than 80 young adults spent time in adoration, praise, worship and formation.

Lifted Live Junior & Lifted Live with Gen Bryant – 400 students from primary schools enjoyed a day with Genevieve Bryant as she performed originals that engaged the students in prayer, song and dance. Following this, Gen Bryant performed live for 250 young adults and led them into prayer and worship.

Lifted Breakfast with the Bishop – 140 leaders from across the Diocese spent their morning listening to each other and asking questions with Bishop about issues affecting young people. Bishop Vincent challenged the group to go to the peripheries of society to encounter Jesus in our brothers and sisters who need us most.

ACYMC – The Diocese hosted the Australian Catholic Youth Ministry Convention at West HQ (Rooty Hill RSL). The 3-day convention had more than 400 participants from across Australia. Bishop Vincent encouraged leaders to genuinely accompany young people in their faith, seeing it as a key role of youth leaders today. Keynote speakers presented valuable insights into enhancing youth ministry in our local communities. Participants engaged in dialogue and listening sessions, workshops and networking. The convention enabled deeper connections between those who work and serve tirelessly in youth ministry and challenged everyone to evaluate current youth ministry practices to ensure it remains relevant and authentic.

Lifted Live in the Forecourt – Every year, CYP hosts an outdoor faith experience to commemorate the life of St John Paul II who founded the Diocese of Parramatta. This year, with more stall holders offering a variety of food options, new rides and a fresh generation of performers, more than 500 youth connected and celebrated the vitality of our Young Church.

WYD 2019 Formation – CYP have journeyed over the year with 171 pilgrims including staff, groups leaders, students and young adults in preparation for World Youth 2019.

Lifted Sports Day – Youth groups from 16 parishes across the Diocese rallied their numbers for a hot day under the sun at Parramatta Marist competing for the title of ‘champion’ for this year’s Lifted Sports Day. St Aidan’s Rooty Hill came out on top and Our Lady of the Angels Rouse Hill went home with the Spirit Shield for showing great sportsmanship.

Deanery Ambassadors – This year, the Deanery Youth Ministry Ambassadors offered their time, efforts and talents. New connections were formed allowing the Ambassadors to plan and implement exciting initiatives at the grassroots level. They’ve assisted all CYP programs and events with passion and enthusiasm.

Year of Youth, BETHE7, YOY Stories – This year, BETHE7 was launched as a resource to help youth groups with their plans for the Year of Youth. To shares stories of faith on a wider scale, CYP highlighted stories of 5 young people online who have been inspired to live out their faith in their daily lives.

FIAT Teachers – Teachers from Primary and Secondary Schools volunteered to take on a role in student ministry. Teachers implemented programs and activities that provided opportunities for students to engage with their faith at a deeper level. FIAT teachers gathered several times this year to reflect, evaluate and plan.

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year from your friends at Catholic Youth Parramatta!