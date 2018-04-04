Catholic Youth Walk for Christ

1,500 youth from Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains took part in the eighth annual Good Friday Walk from Blacktown to Parramatta.

Leaving St Patrick’s Church Blacktown at 10pm on Friday 30 March and arriving at St Patrick’s Cathedral Parramatta by 7.00am on Saturday 31 March, the youth sang, prayed and reflected on the meaning of Easter, the journey to Calvary and the Passion of Christ. They were joined on their pilgrimage by priests from the Diocese of Parramatta and Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv.

Organised by Catholic Youth Parramatta, Diocese of Parramatta, the pilgrims made prayer stops at Catholic Churches in Seven Hills, Toongabbie, Winston Hills and North Parramatta, before the final descent onto St Patrick’s Cathedral.

For the first time pilgrims were also welcomed onto the grounds of Campion College in Old Toongabbie. Students were wonderfully led by Chaplain Fr Piotr Kruk in two of the Stations of the Cross during a spectacular outdoor presentation under candle light.

VIEW: Images from the pilgrimage below or click here.

James Camden, Director of Catholic Youth, Diocese of Parramatta, helped organise the walk and said the pilgrimage was the biggest ever.

“Without a doubt the most young people and their families were engaged in this year’s walk then we’ve ever seen. A special moment took place at the very beginning of the walk when we invited all the participants to send their prayer petitions to a rolling live screen in St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown. Before our eyes we viewed and then carried with us over 974 intentions for our 18 kilometre journey” Mr Camden said.