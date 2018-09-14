CatholicCare celebrates Child Protection Week

Report on Child Protection Week Event – Dawson Mall, Mount Druitt

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains was the lead agency in the organising of a Family Fun Day to promote Child Protection Week on 6 September at Dawson Mall, Mount Druitt.

CatholicCare staff from Blacktown Family Support, All Saints of Africa, Houses2Homes and the HIPPY program at Aboriginal Catholic Services attended to support our stall and engage with the local community.

Many other services who belong to the Sydney West Child Protection and Families Interagency came together over many months to plan and organise this event. The organisations include Blacktown Council, Wesley Mission, Wash House, Karabi Community and Development Services, Mission Australia, Western Sydney Family Referral Service, SydWest Multicultural Services, NSW Health. Youth Rezolutions, Settlement Services International, Integrated Violence and Prevention Services, Western Sydney Adolescent Team, Legal Aid and ACT for Kids.

Two BBQs manned by Ray Donaldson, Supervisor and Site Manager at Holy Family Parish, Emerton, and his helpers and by the staff of Brighter Futures and Youth Hope, Wesley Mission, cooked approximately 750 sausages for the families who attended.

Baby Rhyme Time, performed by Children’s Librarian engaged the children and parents in songs and story time. The children enjoyed the Jumping Castle, playdough activity and many craft and art activities organised by the services.

We were also very privileged to have Sherrie Williams, a Torres Strait woman who works for the HIPPY program at Aboriginal Catholic Services at Emerton, sing a song in her native Aboriginal language. Aunty Pat, a local Aboriginal Elder, also entertained us with a beautiful song.

It was a wonderful event and we were very fortunate for the rain to hold off. It was a great opportunity for the many services involved to engage with the local community and give support, information and advice where needed.

By Frances Pegrem, Family Support Caseworker, Blacktown Family Support.

