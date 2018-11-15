CatholicCare is hiring! Chaplaincy Manager

Chaplaincy Manager

The Organisation

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains (CatholicCare) aims to serve the community of the Diocese of Parramatta by overseeing the provision of high-quality social services operating according to the principles of Catholic Social Teaching. CatholicCare respects the dignity, worth, diversity, cultures and beliefs of all people and is renowned for its hands-on and practical approach to the service and pastoral care of people in this area.

The Role

CatholicCare is seeking a part time Chaplaincy Manager, based in Orchard Hills (2 days/week). The role will provide leadership and support to a team of Lay Chaplains and Religious Chaplains who deliver Hospital and Prison Chaplaincy across the Diocese of Parramatta. The services derive their funding from a range of sources namely the Diocese of Parramatta, Department of Corrective Services and the Department of Health.

Service locations are currently the Westmead Hospital, Westmead Children’s Hospital, Cumberland Hospital, Blacktown Hospital, Mt Druitt Hospital, Nepean Hospital and John Moroney Prison, Emu Plains Women’s Prison and Parklea Prison.

Key Requirements

Experience in Chaplaincy and / or Pastoral care essential

A Bachelor Degree (preferably in Human Services, Community Development or other related discipline)

Theological study and/or qualification would be an advantage

Significant experience in the observance of Catholic practice and a strong understanding of the principles of the Catholic Church

Strong understanding and commitment to Catholic ethos and Catholic Social Teachings

Demonstrated ability as a collaborative leader in a complex organisational environment

Demonstrated ability to work within a multi-faith context

Spiritual and other leadership qualities appropriate to a contemporary Catholic not-for-profit organisation

Strong relationship building, interpersonal and communication skills with broad range of stakeholders

Demonstrated experience in program, service and policy development

Excellent English writing skills — demonstrated through program reporting, tender development, service model articulation, etc.

Excellent presentation skills

Strong time management skills

Demonstrated financial literacy

Ability to effectively work autonomously and as a member of a team

Preparedness and ability to travel, as and when required, providing on-site leadership for locations and programs/services

A current NSW Driver Licence

A police check will be conducted for any successful candidate.

To apply for this role, please email your resume and cover letter to Vivienne Keely at vivienne.keely@ccss.org.au by 26 November 2018.

For a confidential discussions about this position please contact Vivienne Keely.

Only successful candidates will be contacted.

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia may apply for this position.