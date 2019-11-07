CatholicCare is hiring! Executive Director

Executive Director (full-time) – CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains

Senior leadership role

Strategic and change management focus

‘For purpose’ organisation

The Organisation

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains (‘CatholicCare’) is an agency of the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Parramatta. Spanning one of the fastest-growing areas of NSW, the Diocese largely incorporates the Greater Western Sydney area from Parramatta to Blackheath and from Richmond to Warragamba.

CatholicCare aims to serve the community by developing, implementing and resourcing a range of high-quality social services to strengthen and support individuals and families of the Diocese. in delivering its services, CatholicCare is guided by Catholic Social Teaching and respects the dignity, worth, diversity, cultures and beliefs of all people.

The services which CatholicCare provides are many and varied and include family support, counselling, disability services, community based aged care, pregnancy and parenting support, family day care, chaplaincy and support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The Role

Reporting to the Bishop of the Diocese of Parramatta, you will be responsible for the strategic and operational leadership of CatholicCare, to meet the needs of the increasingly diverse communities of Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. A key challenge will be to ensure the sustainability of the organisation in a changing business environment, while upholding its mission to be the compassionate face of Christ to all.

You will use your influencing skills to lead and drive change, work collaboratively, build and leverage strategic partnerships. You will seek out new business opportunities and grow existing services and will provide sound advice to the Bishop and others about significant matters impacting the organisation and the sector.

This role is a full-time appointment for a period of 3 years with the possibility of renewal. The position will be based at Orchard Hills.

About you

Your experience in providing strong leadership, ideally in a social services organisation, will be crucial to the role. Just as important will be your strategic thinking and planning skills and ability to think commercially.

You will be a change manager or have the capacity to drive change, have a collaborative work style and excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship-building skills.

You will be committed to the ethos and values of the Catholic Church and have an understanding of the mission of Christian faith-based social service organisations.

If this sounds like you and you’re up for the challenge, we’d love to hear from you.

Join our team

For a confidential discussion about this position and to obtain a copy of the Information Pack (which includes the Position Description, Key Selection Criteria and outline of the Application Process), please contact Anthony Spata at REACH Human Resources on 0402 210 055 or anthony@reachhr.com.au. Applications close Wednesday, 20 November 2019.

Preferred candidates will be required to have a National Police Check and Working with Children Check clearance and appointment will be subject to satisfactory check outcomes.

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia, and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks, should apply for this position.