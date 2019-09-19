CatholicCare is hiring! Mamre Creche Volunteers

Mamre Creche Volunteers

About The Role

Mamre Crèche is a program that supports Sudanese Refugee families attending English, Computer and Citizenship Classes at Mamre House, located at 181 Mamre Road, Orchard Hills. The Service provides a Quality Early Childhood Program for children aged 0 to 5 years. It operates Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:00am until 2:00pm and Thursday from 10:00am until 12:00pm. The Service is closed during school holidays.

We are seeking motivated, caring people who enjoy interacting with young children and are able to volunteer some of their time supporting the staff at the Crèche.

Responsibilities

Take part in the Centre’s day-to-day routines and activities, including assisting in setting up, packing away, cleaning etc.

All volunteers are expected to demonstrate empathy towards the children and be a positive role model by using appropriate language and behaviour.

Respect the privacy of the children and the families at the Centre. All information heard within the Centre should be treated as confidential and not discussed outside the Centre.

Work within the Volunteer’s Information Procedure Handout, the Centre’s Philosophy, Code of Conduct and Procedures.

Discuss any concerns or other issues with the Crèche Coordinator.

Selection Criteria (Knowledge, Skills and Experience)

Experience in the Early Childhood Field.

Understanding of the Quality Improvement Plan and National Early Years Learning Framework and committed to the implementation of these processes.

Certificate III in Children’s Services.

Current First Aid Certificate, Anaphylaxis and Asthma Management Training.

Valid Working with Children Check Number.

Work within tight time frames.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

A high degree of initiative and dedication.

Commitment to high quality programming for children.

Being patient and child friendly.

The Organisation

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains (CatholicCare) aims to serve the community of the Catholic Diocese of Parramatta by overseeing the provision of high-quality social services operating according to the principles of Catholic Social Teaching. As an organisation, CatholicCare respects the dignity, worth, diversity, cultures and beliefs of all people including the Australian Indigenous Community.

CatholicCare is a smoke free environment.

Location: Mamre House, Orchard Hills

Anyone interested in these positions will require a Working with Children’s Check.

Successful applicants are subject to a National Criminal Record Check.

Any expressions of interest can be forwarded to the Crèche Coordinator, Iolanda Martino, on (02) 8843 2506 or email Iolanda.martino@ccss.org.au

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia may apply for this position.