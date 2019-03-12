CatholicCare is hiring! Transitional Housing Worker – Specialist Homelessness Service

Specialist Homelessness Service – Transitional Housing Worker

About The Role

CatholicCare’s Specialist Homelessness Service (SHS) is seeking a full-time Transitional Housing Worker responsible for the provision of services that empower pregnant young women and young mothers aged 16 – 25 years, and their babies/children who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. These services include tenancy support, housing case management and home visitation in the Blacktown/Hills and adjoining local government areas.

Selection Criteria

Tertiary qualifications or commensurate experience in Social Work, Social Welfare, Community Services, Youth Work, Case Management, Health or related discipline.

Extensive experience in the housing and/or homelessness sectors.

Demonstrated skill and experience in accessing affordable accommodation options for a variety of clients.

Demonstrated knowledge of the differing levels of support needs for pregnant young girls and young mothers with babies/children to achieve positive sustainable housing outcomes.

Demonstrated skill and experience in all matters and issues relating to tenancy of properties, including liaising with property managers.

Demonstrated knowledge of strength based casework principles, case management experience and commitment to SHS best practice.

Demonstrated understanding of child protection issues.

Competent computer skills and ability to effectively use a computer-based case management database system.

Willingness to work within the ethos of CatholicCare and act at all times in accordance with the CatholicCare Code of Conduct.

Documented current NSW Working With Children Check clearance.

Own motor vehicle with comprehensive insurance and current full driver’s license.

Current First Aid Qualifications (desirable).

The Organisation

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains (CatholicCare) aims to serve the community of the Catholic Diocese of Parramatta by overseeing the provision of high-quality social services operating according to the principles of Catholic Social Teaching. As an organisation, CatholicCare respects the dignity, worth, diversity, cultures and beliefs of all people including the Australian Indigenous Community.

CatholicCare is a smoke free environment.

Remuneration: SCHADS Social and Community Services Employee, Level 4 Pay Point 3. Salary packaging is also available.

Location: Quakers Hill.

Please send your response to the twelve Selection Criteria, your Resume and Cover Letter to h2h@ccss.org.au

Applications close Sunday 31 March 2019.

For a confidential discussion about this position please contact Louise Masters on (02) 9837 2095.

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia may apply for this position.