CatholicCare is hiring!

Garden Crew Supervisor

The Organisation

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains (CatholicCare) aims to serve the community of the Catholic Diocese of Parramatta by overseeing the provision of high-quality social services operating according to the principles of Catholic Social Teaching. As an organisation, CatholicCare respects the dignity, worth, diversity, cultures and beliefs of all people including the Australian Indigenous Community.

The Role

CatholicCare is seeking a full-time Garden Crew Supervisor responsible for ensuring high quality support is being provided to the Mamre Garden Crew and that the Supported Employees are actively developing new skills. The Garden Crew Supervisor will work alongside, lead and supervise the Mamre Garden Crew to ensure all garden maintenance for assigned clients are completed to a high standard and in a timely manner.

The Garden Crew Supervisor also organises, directs and evaluates the workmanship of the crew engaged in landscape or turf maintenance and provides further instructions or training if required.

Selection Criteria

Relevant qualifications/experience in providing Disability Services

Comprehensive understanding and demonstrated experience of Disability Service Standards

Comprehensive knowledge of NDIS

Experience in delivering services under the NDIS

Experience and knowledge of gardening and maintenance of gardening equipment

Stakeholder engagement skills around key decisions and initiatives

Demonstrated experience in preparing funding applications, business plans and reports

Ability to work independently as well as bring together a cohesive team that operates effectively

Ability to work with staff across multiple sites

A valid Apply First Aid certificate

A National Criminal History Check will be conducted for successful applicants

This position requires work outside the office environment

Ability to work within the ethos and values of the Catholic Church

Applications close Friday, 27 April 2018

For a confidential discussion about this position, please contact Jean Pierre Abood on 8843 2500. Resume and Cover Letter should be sent to Jeanpierre.Abood@ccss.org.au.

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia may apply for this position.

Location

Mamre House, 181 Mamre Road, Orchard Hills