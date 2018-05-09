CatholicCare speaks your language

If you are reading this and your first language is not English, you will know very well that in times of stress or in situations which are deeply emotional, we feel most comfortable in our first language.

CatholicCare can offer counselling services in over 20 languages!

We have a truly multi-language team at CatholicCare. Five counsellors speak 3 languages as well as English. Three counsellors speak Vietnamese.

Here is a comprehensive list of the languages our counsellors speak:

Vietnamese, Tagalog

Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Fiji Hindi (Findian), Gujaratai, Telugu, Kannada

Mandarin, Cantonese, Farsi (Persian)

Arabic, Ma’di, Acholi

Serbian, Croatian, Bosnian, Italian, Dutch, French, Mauritian Creole

This is not a translation service, you will speak directly with your counsellor.

If we do not offer counselling in your language, we can refer you to another service which can help you.

For more information, visit CatholicCare.