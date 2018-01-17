CatholicCare exists to show the compassionate face of Jesus to all.

Jesus came so that we could have life and have it to the full, so the Church must provide quality professional services that enable people to live their potential in a true spirit of hope. All of us want life to the full. Not all have the same chance to achieve it. Some have been, or are still, held back by various circumstances. But it is the role of CatholicCare to be people of hope, who can accompany all to the possibility of fullness of life. Therefore, our vision is to be a strong and visible Catholic provider of integrated care for all in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains with special concern for the poor and disadvantaged.

Linking throughout the Diocese

A key challenge for the future is to strengthen our links with parishes and schools, regarding information, collaboration, donations and volunteers. CatholicCare personnel can visit your parish or school to present on maintaining relationships, counselling for addictions, budgeting advice and services for people with disabilities.

Volunteers are needed and exciting opportunities exist in all our services. Volunteers could be welcomers. They could be part of a group accompanying people with disabilities.

These are the services offered by CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

Aboriginal Catholic Social Services

Supports Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander people through culturally appropriate programs designed to enhance social wellbeing and self-sufficiency.

Family Relationship Services

Offers counselling for individuals, couples, parents and their children who need support.

Financial Counselling & Consumer Education

Financial counselling is a free and confidential service that helps people in debt get back on their feet.

Responsible Gambling Counselling

A free, confidential counselling service for individuals and families.

Services for People with a Disability – Choices

Choices Wellbeing services for individuals under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), including Choices Create-A-bility and Choices Garden Services

Mamre Garden Services

Provides supported employment for individuals over the age of 16 in receipt of disability support. Supervised Crews undertake contracted and paid work in the community in relation to garden maintenance and landscape work.

Houses2Homes

Provides semi-supported accommodation for pregnant young women who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in the Blacktown/Hills LGAs.

Blacktown Neighbourhood Aid

This service provides a volunteer home visitation and support program in the Blacktown area for the frail-aged, younger people with disabilities and their carers.

Springwood

A drop-in Centre was opened in Springwood to bring services to people in the Mountains.

This article first appeared in the December 2017 print edition of Catholic Outlook.

At the request of Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, Catholic Outlook was printed in December 2017 to connect the Diocese and showcase the good works across the Diocese’s many agencies and ministries.