CCSS is hiring! Administrative Assistant

Administrative Assistant – Orchard Hills

The Organisation

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains (CatholicCare) aims to serve the community of the Catholic Diocese of Parramatta by overseeing the provision of high-quality social services operating according to the principles of Catholic Social Teaching. As an organisation, CatholicCare respects the dignity, worth, diversity, cultures and beliefs of all people including the Australian Indigenous Community.

The Role

As the full time Administrative Assistant you’ll be the first point of contact for CatholicCare’s Mamre office. You will need to be able to perform a wide range of administrative and office support activities to support the effective operation of the organisation.

Key Requirements

General reception duties including managing inbound calls, relaying internal information and greeting of clients and visitors.

General clerical duties including photocopying, printing, mailing, file maintenance, data entry, and archiving.

Handle requests for information and data

Assist in resolving administrative problems and enquiries

Prepare written responses to routine enquiries

Prepare documents, including correspondence, reports, drafts, memos and emails as required

Schedule and coordinate meetings and appointments

Assisting with meeting administration including preparation of agenda’s and distribution of minutes

Open, sort and distribute incoming correspondence

Maintain office supplies and equipment

Assist with meetings and events, including arranging catering and preparing rooms

Coordinate the administration staff e.g. leave, rosters

Banking and petty cash management

Complete routine financial transactions and purchasing services.

Assist in the administration tasks for allocating supported employees to the Garden Service

And any other duties as directed from time to time.

Essential Criteria

Computer skills and knowledge of relevant software, including Microsoft Office

Knowledge of clerical and administrative procedures and systems

Knowledge of principles and practices of basic office operations

Effective communication skills both verbal and written

Ability to plan, organise and prioritise tasks

Skills in problem assessment and problem solving

Information gathering and information monitoring

Attention to detail and accuracy

Willingness to be flexible and adaptable

Customer service orientation

Ability to work effectively in a team

A police check will be conducted for any successful candidate.

For a confidential discussion about this position, please contact Trish Hickey on 8843 2500. Resume and Cover Letter should be sent to trish.hickey@ccss.org.au.

Applications close 25th May 2018. Only successful candidates will be contacted.

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia may apply for this position.

