CCSS is hiring! Administrative Assistant

Administrative Assistant – Orchard Hills
The Organisation
CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains (CatholicCare) aims to serve the community of the Catholic Diocese of Parramatta by overseeing the provision of high-quality social services operating according to the principles of Catholic Social Teaching. As an organisation, CatholicCare respects the dignity, worth, diversity, cultures and beliefs of all people including the Australian Indigenous Community.
The Role
As the full time Administrative Assistant you’ll be the first point of contact for CatholicCare’s Mamre office. You will need to be able to perform a wide range of administrative and office support activities to support the effective operation of the organisation.
Key Requirements
- General reception duties including managing inbound calls, relaying internal information and greeting of clients and visitors.
- General clerical duties including photocopying, printing, mailing, file maintenance, data entry, and archiving.
- Handle requests for information and data
- Assist in resolving administrative problems and enquiries
- Prepare written responses to routine enquiries
- Prepare documents, including correspondence, reports, drafts, memos and emails as required
- Schedule and coordinate meetings and appointments
- Assisting with meeting administration including preparation of agenda’s and distribution of minutes
- Open, sort and distribute incoming correspondence
- Maintain office supplies and equipment
- Assist with meetings and events, including arranging catering and preparing rooms
- Coordinate the administration staff e.g. leave, rosters
- Banking and petty cash management
- Complete routine financial transactions and purchasing services.
- Assist in the administration tasks for allocating supported employees to the Garden Service
- And any other duties as directed from time to time.
Essential Criteria
- Computer skills and knowledge of relevant software, including Microsoft Office
- Knowledge of clerical and administrative procedures and systems
- Knowledge of principles and practices of basic office operations
- Effective communication skills both verbal and written
- Ability to plan, organise and prioritise tasks
- Skills in problem assessment and problem solving
- Information gathering and information monitoring
- Attention to detail and accuracy
- Willingness to be flexible and adaptable
- Customer service orientation
- Ability to work effectively in a team
A police check will be conducted for any successful candidate.
For a confidential discussion about this position, please contact Trish Hickey on 8843 2500. Resume and Cover Letter should be sent to trish.hickey@ccss.org.au.
Applications close 25th May 2018. Only successful candidates will be contacted.
Only candidates with the right to work in Australia may apply for this position.
Organisation
CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains
Location
Orchard Hills