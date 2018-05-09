CCSS is hiring! Financial Counsellor

Financial Counsellor

The Organisation

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains (CatholicCare) aims to serve the community of the Catholic Diocese of Parramatta by overseeing the provision of high-quality social services operating according to the principles of Catholic Social Teaching. As an organisation, CatholicCare respects the dignity, worth, diversity, cultures and beliefs of all people including the Australian Indigenous Community.

The Role

Financial Counsellors provide information, options, support and advocacy to enable clients to develop the skills, knowledge and confidence to take control of their own financial situation.

You will assist individuals, couples and families who are experiencing difficulties in their lives because of their financial situation through counselling, education and some advocacy and casework.

This role is part time (3 days per week) at our various office sites including after hours.

Key Requirements

Essential Criteria

Full accreditation in Financial Counselling

Basic counselling experience

Eligible for membership to the Financial Counsellors’ Association of NSW

Understanding of the needs of culturally and linguistically diverse and emerging communities

Willingness to work within the ethos of CatholicCare

Desirable

Experience in working in community social services

Ability to effectively communicate with principal referring sources such as gambling counsellors, legal practitioners, generalist counsellors and health and welfare agencies, Gamblers Anonymous, Gam-Anon, Gambling Help, Probation and Parole.

Skills and experience in facilitating or co-facilitating educational groups

A police check will be conducted for any successful candidate.

A valid Working with Children’s Check will be required for this role.

For a confidential discussion about this position, please contact Linda Davis on 8843 2500. Resume and Cover Letter should be sent to linda.davis@ccss.org.au.

Applications close 1st June 2018. Only successful candidates will be contacted.

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia may apply for this position.

