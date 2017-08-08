CEDP leader named NSW’s best educator

A pioneering Sydney educator has been awarded the state’s highest teaching accolade.

Greg Whitby, Executive Director, Catholic Education, Diocese of Parramatta,was awarded the prestigious Australian College of Educators (NSW branch) Sir Harold Wyndham Medal at a dinner celebrating the state’s most passionate and gifted teachers.

The Sir Harold Wyndham Medal recognises the outstanding contribution of an individual to the education of young people in New South Wales.

A passionate teacher, thought leader, educational commentator and author, Mr Whitby has spent the past 40 years driving educational outcomes for students in both the government and non-government sectors and at the University of Western Sydney.

Most recently, Mr Whitby has focused on the need to reshape the educational narrative and the nature of schooling to ensure students have the knowledge, expertise and skills to be successful in the future.

“I’m absolutely stunned. It’s an honour to be recognised by my peers and be awarded the prestigious Sir Harold Wyndham Medal,” Mr Whitby said.

“I can’t believe my name was even on the shortlist.

“I’m a vocal advocate for continued investment in teacher development. I’m hopeful this award will further this cause.

“I’m also going to spend the remainder of my career shrinking the equity gap. It’s unacceptable that some students miss out on educational opportunities because of location or circumstance. I want to ensure all students receive the chance they deserve.”

Australian College of Educators CEO, Helen Jentz, said Greg is once in a generation leader and teacher.

“Greg has changed the education industry. His passion for learning is infectious, and it’s not just the students who benefit, rather his colleagues and the entire school community,” Ms Jentz said.

“He has shaped and influenced the lives of thousands of students for the better. He’s an inspiration and example to every educator in New South Wales.

“Greg has transformed schools, and brought together the best theory, practice and evidence to ensure they provide a relevant, challenging and engaging contemporary learning experience for every student.

“As CEO of the Australian College of Educators, it’s an honour to award Greg the Sir Harold Wyndham Medal.”

In addition to the Sir Harold Wyndham Medal, Mr Whitby has also been recognised for his work in Catholic schooling and contemporary education and in 2013 was awarded a Papal Knighthood in the Order of St Gregory the Great.

With thanks to CEDP.