CEDP Mo Bros raise awareness and funds for men’s health

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta staff recently answered the call for gentlemen to team up and grow their moustaches for Movember. Six staff joined the movement straight away in a bid to raise awareness and funds to support men’s health.

Leading the Mo Bros was Safeguarding Specialist Mark Devlin, followed by Director of Enterprise Mark Holyoake, Partnerships Manager John Elliot, Recruitment Officers Joel Sagarese and Richard Medrzejewski and Payroll Officer Ian Collins.

All up they have raised $3429 and started many conversations about how their moustaches were going, especially nearing the end of the month.

Mark Holyoake said he decided to take part in the fundraising and awareness event as a friend of his was diagnosed with prostate problems. “He is my age, so it prompted for me the need to be vigilant in ensuring to look after myself and take advantage of the tests that are available,” Mark said.

Joel Sagarese felt it was at the right time and place for him to have some fun and be a bit more candid with friends and family about these important issues.

“Movember is a great initiative to help bring men’s health under the spotlight for a short while – in particular men’s mental health. Education is critical in changing the landscape of mental health amongst men and any money raised towards education is money well spent,” Joel said.

“Having lost close friends to depression, I understand how difficult it is for young men in particular to speak up about what’s happening in their lives. There’s fear of judgement, rejection or being perceived as weak in trying to talk about personal issues. Conversely, peers are often ill equipped to emotionally support their friends or family in times of need,” Joel said.

“A conversation can save a life. If Movember can help start just one of these conversations then every itch, scratch and awkward stare would be well worth it,” Joel said.

Richard Medrzejewski said he agreed to grow his mo as he saw it as a great opportunity to do something personally that helps others. “It was great fun with the constant humour and jokes that arose as our mos grew,” he said.

Team Captain Mark Devlin said too many men, both young and not-so-young, “are leaving us far too soon due to preventable and treatable causes”. “We need to raise awareness, provide advice and assistance, and lead by our own actions to work at lowering this figure,” Mark said.

“All staff are welcome to join the Mo-vement when it comes around in 2020… there are plenty of ways to become involved. Information will be circulated during late October next year. Let’s try and double our 2019 total!,” Mark said.

If you would like to make a donation and keep the mo-mentum going, visit: https://au.movember.com/mospace/team

With thanks to Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.