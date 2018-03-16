Celebrating St Patrick’s Day with Local Business Leaders

The second annual St Patrick’s Day Business Breakfast was hosted today, Friday 16 March at St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Parramatta and with the support of the Diocese of Parramatta.

Over 100 business leaders gathered to network, reflect and celebrate St Patrick’s Day by showing their support for the good works of the Church.

Christian multimillionaire philanthropist Iwan Sunito, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crown Group Holdings, Australia was the guest speaker. Bernadette Fabri, Principal of St Patrick’s Primary, Parramatta was M.C. and welcomed business leaders to St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Talented music students from the Maronite College of the Holy Family, Harris Park, performed beautiful musical interludes. Student leaders from Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta served as volunteer ushers.

VIEW: images from the St Patrick’s Day Business Breakfast below or click here.

“I thought they had invited the wrong person,” Iwan began jokingly with his warm and self-deprecating speech.

Reflecting deeply on 2 Corinthians 9:11, “You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God” Iwan exhorted the gathered business leaders to be generous with what God has given them and give back to the community.

Iwan shared that while he worked hard, he did not give himself the strength to work hard. That was God, he said.

“You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God” 2 Corinthians 9:11

From his humble childhood and struggles at school, he persevered as a young businessman to build up a property development company. He was awarded NSW Property Person of the Year in 2015.

He lamented negative noise about the Church and emphasised the hope and meaning that comes from Jesus.

Very Rev Robert Bossini, Dean and Parish Priest of St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta gave the vote of thanks to Iwan and presented him with a book about the architecture of St Patrick’s Cathedral, designed by the award-winning architect of Parliament House, Canberra, Romaldo Giurgola.

The St Patrick’s Day Business Breakfast offers a unique networking opportunity for key members of the Parramatta business community to come together and reflect on the mission of their work. 10% of ticket sale proceeds will be donated to Arrupe House Jesuit Refugee Service, in support of asylum seekers and refugees.