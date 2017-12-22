Chancery Closed over Christmas

While we are celebrating and relaxing with our families, may we never forget the true meaning of Christmas. Let us Rejoice for the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ!

The Diocese of Parramatta Chancery will be closed from midday today until Tuesday 2 January, 2017.

Christmas Mass and Reconciliation times across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains can be found by visiting: www.parracatholic.org

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We pray that you stay safe over this holiday period.