Chancery closed for Christmas 2019

From 12pm today until Thursday 2 January 2020, the Diocese of Parramatta Chancery office will be closed.

As we celebrate the birth of our Saviour, let us remember that Jesus came on a mission of love for all of us but especially for the lost and broken.

Like Mary and Joseph who contemplated Christ born homeless and rejected, we can learn to recognise the same Christ who does not find welcome and hospitality on our shores, the same Christ who does not find a room in people’s hearts. We cannot worship the Christ child in truth without embracing the most vulnerable.

May this Christmas bring you all comfort, joy and peace, and inspire us all to be the love of Jesus to every person.

Christmas Mass and Reconciliation times across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains can be found by visiting: www.parracatholic.org.

Wishing you all a very happy and holy Christmas and a joyous New Year.

We pray that you stay safe over this holiday period.