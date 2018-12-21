Chancery closed over Christmas

The Advent season speaks of hope during despair; it renews purpose amid turmoil; it heralds God’s infinite love and salvation; and reminds us that God’s dream for humanity is growing towards fulfilment.
Advent calls our hearts to prepare for the coming of Jesus, our Saviour.
From 4pm today until Wednesday 2 January 2018, the Diocese of Parramatta Chancery office will be closed.
Christmas Mass and Reconciliation times across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains can be found by visiting: www.parracatholic.org.
Wishing you all a very happy and holy Christmas and a joyous New Year.
We pray that you stay safe over this holiday period.