Chrism Mass 2018

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv presided at this year’s Chrism Mass held at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta last night, Wednesday 28 March. The Mass was concelebrated by the priests of the Diocese of Parramatta, assisted by the deacons.

A packed St Patrick’s Cathedral saw the faithful from parishes, religious orders, migrant chaplaincies, agencies and ministries from across the Diocese of Parramatta came together for the annual Chrism Mass.

In his homily, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv thanked the Church employees present, his fellow clergy and religious for the work everyone for attending the Mass saying, “First of all, I want to express my gratitude to you who share with me the work of the Gospel in our diocese and beyond.”

Bishop Vincent then urged those present to persevere during these challenging times, “We must never shirk from our call to be the visible sacrament of God’s love even in the midst of diminishment, uncertainty and despair. This tough time can be the catalyst for rebirth and transformation.

“We can only be sure of a new springtime for the Church when we are prepared to die to that which is not of Christ, to empty ourselves of all that is contrary to the Gospel. As we celebrate this Chrism Mass, let us renew our commitment to pattern ourselves to the paschal rhythm. Let us commit ourselves to be the Church that strengthens the weak, heals the brokenhearted, lifts up the fallen and invites all to the communion of love.”

READ: Bishop Vincent’s homily here.

VIEW: Images the 2018 Chrism Mass below or click here.

During the Mass, the Oil of the Catechumens and the Oil of the Sick were blessed and the Oil of Chrism consecrated. These holy oils will then be given to the parishes for use during the year for celebrating the sacraments. Priests from the Diocese of Parramatta also renewed their commitment to priestly service.

The Chrism Mass is an important gathering in the Diocese of Parramatta as it gathers clergy and parish representatives from every parish in the Diocese.

WATCH: The 2018 Chrism Mass below or click here.