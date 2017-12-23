Bishop Vincent
Christmas 2017 Mass Times
Bishop Vincent
Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary
Bishop Vincent
‘Dear friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 17 December 2017
Bishop Vincent
Christmas 2017 Mass Times
Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary
‘Dear friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 17 December 2017
Chancery Closed over Christmas
Fr Brian Rooney Funeral Arrangements
‘Dear brothers and sisters’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 14…
Christmas Mass Times
Christmas 2017 Mass Times
23 December 2017
Christmas Mass and Reconciliation times across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains can be found
here
or by visiting:
www.parracatholic.org
Merry Christmas from the Diocese of Parramatta.
Joseph Younes
December 23, 2017
Christmas 2017 Mass Times
December 22, 2017
Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary
December 22, 2017
‘Dear friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 17 December 2017
December 22, 2017
Chancery Closed over Christmas
December 22, 2017
Ramsay Centre CEO lauds Campion graduates
RELATED STORIES
Bishop Vincent
Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary
Sunday 24th December 2017 at 11:00am Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the Fourth Sunday of Advent at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Sunday 24th December 2017 at 11:30pm Presides at...
Bishop Vincent
‘Dear friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 17 December 2017
Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv DD STL, Bishop of Parramatta Pontifical Mass of the Third Sunday of Advent with the Rite of Dedication of an Altar...
Bishop Vincent
Chancery Closed over Christmas
While we are celebrating and relaxing with our families, may we never forget the true meaning of Christmas. Let us Rejoice for the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ!...
Diocese and Parishes
Ramsay Centre CEO lauds Campion graduates
The CEO of the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation addressed Campion College’s new liberal arts graduates at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta on Wednesday 13 December 2017. The two institutions...
