Christmas 2017 Mass Times

Catholic Life Vale Fr Brian Rooney Fr Brian Rooney, Pastor Emeritus of St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta, died this morning aged 87. Funeral details will be announced once available. Born on 19 September 1930 and...

Bishop Vincent ‘Dear friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 10 December 2017 Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv DD STL, Bishop of Parramatta Homily for the Second Sunday of Advent with the Rite of Admission to Candidacy to Holy...

Catholic Life A proud tradition of Maltese Catholicism in Australia The Maltese people are proud Catholics, bearing the noble heritage of their island’s Catholic history – where St Paul the Apostle was shipwrecked and the Knights of Malta saved...