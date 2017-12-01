Bishop Vincent
Christmas 2017 Mass Times
Bishop Vincent
Bishop Vincent Long's Diary
Bishop Vincent
Christmas 2017 Mass Times
Bishop Vincent Long's Diary
Pope Francis names new Bishop of Wollongong
'Brothers and Sisters' – Bishop Vincent's Homily from 26 November…
One Week Until Australian Catholic Youth Festival
Latest Appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta
Christmas 2017 Mass Times
1 December 2017
Christmas Mass and Reconciliation times across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains can be found
here
or by visiting:
www.parracatholic.org
Merry Christmas from the Diocese of Parramatta.
Joseph Younes
Sunday 3rd December 2017 at 2:00pm Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the First Sunday of Advent with the Catholic Charismatic Renewal at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill. Tuesday 5th December...
The Holy Father has today appointed Fr Brian Mascord, currently the Vicar General of the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle, the fifth Bishop of Wollongong. Australian Catholic Bishops Conference president Archbishop...
Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv DD STL, Bishop of Parramatta Homily for the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe in Year A...
International Day of People with Disability – 3 December 2017 It is appropriate that we observe and celebrate the International Day of People with Disability as we prepare during...
