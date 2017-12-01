Christmas 2017 Mass Times

Bishop Vincent Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary Sunday 3rd December 2017 at 2:00pm Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the First Sunday of Advent with the Catholic Charismatic Renewal at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill. Tuesday 5th December...

Around Australia Pope Francis names new Bishop of Wollongong The Holy Father has today appointed Fr Brian Mascord, currently the Vicar General of the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle, the fifth Bishop of Wollongong. Australian Catholic Bishops Conference president Archbishop...