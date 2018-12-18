Bishop Vincent
Catholic Youth Parramatta’s 2018 Highlights
Catholic Education
Reflecting on the big issues
Around Australia
Curriculum needs to focus on student needs, not content
Subscribe
News
Around Australia
Diocese and Parishes
History
Vatican
World
Videos
E-Edition
Latest Edition
Archives
Our Works
Catholic Education
Catholic Youth Parramatta
CatholicCare
Confraternity of Christian Doctrine
Faith
Institute For Mission
Latest Appointments
Life, Marriage & Family
Parish News
School News
Social Justice
Youth
Bishop Vincent
Catholic Youth Parramatta’s 2018 Highlights
WATCH: Four new priests ordained for Western Sydney and the…
‘Brothers and Sisters’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 16 December…
Christmas 2018 Mass Times
Bishop Vincent’s statement on ALP pledge to increase Australia’s humanitarian…
‘Dear Friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 14 December 2018
Advent and Christmas 2018
Third Sunday of Advent
Second Sunday of Advent
Christmas 2018 Mass Times
First Sunday of Advent
Christmas 2018 Mass Times
18 December 2018
Christmas Mass and Reconciliation times across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains can be found
here
or by visiting:
www.parracatholic.org
Merry Christmas from the Diocese of Parramatta.
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Outlook Contributor
Read Daily
*
indicates required
Email Address
*
First Name
Last Name
Postcode/Zipcode
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Search Our Site
Latest News
December 19, 2018
Catholic Youth Parramatta’s 2018 Highlights
December 19, 2018
Reflecting on the big issues
December 19, 2018
Curriculum needs to focus on student needs, not content
December 19, 2018
Leadership roles for women in the Church explored at ACU…
December 19, 2018
WATCH: Four new priests ordained for Western Sydney and the…
TOP 5
Featured
HOMILY – MIDNIGHT MASS, CHRISTMAS 2015
Diocese and Parishes
Ramsay Centre CEO lauds Campion graduates
Catholic Life
Life is a gift for Father Zakaria Gayed
Featured
Why Catholics can’t sing
Around Australia
Christmas message from President of the Bishops Conference
RELATED STORIES
Bishop Vincent
Catholic Youth Parramatta’s 2018 Highlights
Catholic Youth Parramatta’s 2018 Highlights...
Catholic Education
Reflecting on the big issues
Reflecting on the big issues...
Around Australia
Curriculum needs to focus on student needs, not content
Curriculum needs to focus on student needs, not content...
Around Australia
Leadership roles for women in the Church explored at ACU public forum
Leadership roles for women in the Church explored at ACU public forum...