Advent and Christmas 2018
The Nativity of the Lord
Bishop Vincent
‘Dear Friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 22 December 2018
Bishop Vincent
Christmas 2018 Mass Times
Subscribe
News
Around Australia
Diocese and Parishes
History
Vatican
World
Videos
E-Edition
Latest Edition
Archives
Our Works
Catholic Education
Catholic Youth Parramatta
CatholicCare
Confraternity of Christian Doctrine
Faith
Institute For Mission
Latest Appointments
Life, Marriage & Family
Parish News
School News
Social Justice
Youth
Bishop Vincent
‘Dear Friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 22 December 2018
Christmas 2018 Mass Times
Christmas 2018 Mass Times
Chancery closed over Christmas
Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary
Room At The Inn: A Spotlight on Houses to Homes…
Advent and Christmas 2018
The Nativity of the Lord
Pope at Audience: Christmas, the surprises that God likes
Fourth Sunday of Advent
Queensland priests joyfully deliver Christmas message of hope
Bush and beach priests prepare for Christmas
Diocese of Parramatta ministries and agencies celebrate Christmas Mass and…
Christmas 2018 Mass Times
24 December 2018
Christmas Mass and Reconciliation times across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains can be found
here
or by visiting:
www.parracatholic.org
Merry Christmas from the Diocese of Parramatta.
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Outlook Contributor
Read Daily
*
indicates required
Email Address
*
First Name
Last Name
Postcode/Zipcode
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Search Our Site
Latest News
December 24, 2018
The Nativity of the Lord
December 24, 2018
‘Dear Friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 22 December 2018
December 24, 2018
Christmas 2018 Mass Times
December 24, 2018
Pope at Audience: Christmas, the surprises that God likes
December 23, 2018
Christmas Massgoers invited to share story, shape future
TOP 5
Bishop Vincent
Bishop Vincent’s 2017 Christmas Message
Bishop Vincent
Bishop Vincent’s 2017 Christmas Message
Bishop Vincent
Bishop Vincent’s 2017 Christmas Message
Bishop Vincent
Bishop Vincent’s Christmas Homily
Catholic Life
Pope’s Koala Bear Turns Ten
RELATED STORIES
Advent and Christmas 2018
The Nativity of the Lord
The Nativity of the Lord...
Bishop Vincent
‘Dear Friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 22 December 2018
‘Dear Friends’ – Bishop Vincent’s Homily from 22 December 2018...
Advent and Christmas 2018
Pope at Audience: Christmas, the surprises that God likes
Pope at Audience: Christmas, the surprises that God likes...
Around Australia
Christmas Massgoers invited to share story, shape future
With Catholic parishes across the country set to be full to overflowing next week, the Christmas season is being seen as a great time to increase participation in...