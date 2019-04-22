Church in Australia deeply saddened by Sri Lankan attacks

Australian Catholic Bishops Conference president Archbishop Mark Coleridge has expressed shock at the attacks in Sri Lanka that have left many dead, including Catholics attending Easter celebrations.

“Attacks such as this are always atrocious,” he said, “but especially when worshippers are the target and it’s the Resurrection they’re celebrating.

“We don’t know who planned the attack or what their motive may have been. But we do know that whoever’s responsible, this attack has something demonic about its planning and execution. We also know that violence like this won’t have the last word. That’s what Easter is about.”

Archbishop Coleridge said he will contact Church leaders in Sri Lanka as soon as possible and extend the sympathies and prayers of the Catholic Church in Australia.

He also expressed solidarity with the more than 22,000 Sri Lankan Catholics who now call Australia home, saying that the Catholic community in this country will rally around them in every way possible.