Church Street closed for Palm Sunday Procession

Immerse Yourself in Holy Week!

On Sunday 14 April, join Bishop Vincent and Catholic Youth Parramatta in this decade-long tradition re-enacting Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

Each year our Palm Sunday Procession shines a positive light on Sydney’s second largest city as we wear, walk, and wave our faith loud and proud during the most important week of our Christian tradition.

Both Parramatta City Council and Parramatta Local Area Police Command see this annual expression of ‘joy’ as a significant part of our city’s culture as we bless our palms, close Church Street and head towards the Cathedral.

Palm Sunday Schedule:

5:20pm – Liturgy at Parramatta Town Hall

5:35pm – Procession down Church Street

6:00pm – Mass

7:00pm – WYD Celebration, Pizza by donation & Event

Don’t forget your Catholic Youth Parramatta, World Youth Day, multicultural or youth group related dress and share the experience with your family.

To register you attendance, and for catering purposes, visit https://parracatholic.org/palmsunday/