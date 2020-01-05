Students Tylah Bose, Savannah Sadler and Cooper Priddis have been officially recognised as members of the Class of 2021 by Xavier Catholic College Llandilo Principal Michael Pate.

Tylah, Savannah and Cooper are students at Kirinari, a Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta High Support Learning Centre, located on the grounds of Xavier Catholic College Llandilo, supporting students with high support needs to reach their full potential and individual level of independence.

Kirinari Director Diverse Learning Needs Michelle Pittorino said the badges symbolise the start of the transition into their life after school.

“For some of our kids, it has been quite a journey to get to this stage,’’ Mrs Pittorino said.

Xavier College Principal Michael Pate said the students have now become role models for others who will follow their example in coming years.

There is also another Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta High Support Learning Centre, Wiyanga, in the grounds of St Patrick’s Marist College Dundas. If you have a child or know of someone who would benefit from an alternate platform for learning please phone 9840 5689 for further information or visit: kirinari.parra.catholic.edu.au or wiyanga.parra.catholic.edu.au.

