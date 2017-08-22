Come to the journey and meet Fr Thomas Smolich SJ

A Year-Long Diocesan Journey – Our special guests will be Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and Father Tom Smolich SJ, Jesuit Refugee Services Intenational Director.

Fr Thomas Smolich SJ enjoys cooking, gardening and cheering the San Francisco Giants to victory. Most importantly though is his passion for working with people seeking protection and his deep sense of accompaniment.

As Fr Thomas began his role as international director of Jesuit Refugee Service in 2015 he said, “We can no longer imagine that individual refugee situations are separate from one another. Rather they are part of a global crisis of people on the move, a crisis that requires us to act and respond. The challenge I see at this moment is to remain grounded in our accompaniment of the individuals we meet while confronting the global reality of millions of forcibly displaced people. Neither task is easy to do, nor is doing them together an additional challenge. But it is a challenge we must take if we are to be faithful to the values of hope, dignity and justice.”

The launch of the Diocese of Parramatta Year-Long Diocesan Journey will take place during Migrant and Refugee Week on Sunday 27 August 2017 from 2pm to 4pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, 7 Grantham St Seven Hills.

Following the launch there will be a light afternoon tea. To assist with catering, we ask that you kindly indicate if you will be attending the launch, by telephoning the Social Justice Office on 02 8838 3461 or letting us know online at: https://register.eventarc.com/38860/invitaiton-to-migrant-and-refugee-sunday-launch-27-th-august

“We are complicit in the suffering of refugees if we stand by and remain silent” – Pope Francis. It is these words that underpin the upcoming Diocesan Journey in walking with refugees and people seeking protection in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.