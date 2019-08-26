Committee created to promote document on Human Fraternity

A new higher committee has been established to promote the ideals of tolerance and cooperation contained in the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.

The document, signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed el-Tayyeb, was signed in Abu Dhabi during the Pope’s visit to the UAE in February. The document invites “all persons who have faith in God and faith in human fraternity to unite and work together so that it may serve as a guide for future generations to advance a culture of mutual respect in the awareness of the great divine grace that makes all human beings brothers and sisters.”

Ensuring the objectives of the document will be realised

A communique announcing the new initiative says the committee “is tasked with developing a framework to ensure the objectives of the global Declaration of Human Fraternity are realised. It will also prepare the necessary plans to implement the document, follow up on its implementation at regional and international levels, and hold meetings with religious leaders, heads of international organisations and others to support and spread the idea behind this new historic document.”

In addition, the higher committee is charged with urging “legislative authorities to adhere to the provisions of the document in national legislation so as to instil the values of mutual respect and coexistence.” It will also supervise the Abrahamic Family House, which was established by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to commemorate the visit of Pope Francis, and is dedicated to inter-faith harmony.

Members of the committee

The committee includes: Bishop Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue; Prof Mohamed Hussein Mahrasawi, President of Al-Azhar University; Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, Personal Secretary of Pope Francis; Judge Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam, Advisor to the Grand Imam; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Dr Sultan Faisal Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders; and Yasser Hareb Al Muhairi, Emirati writer and media personality.

According to the communique, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed “said that the formation of the committee would help to implement the shared vision of developing initiatives and ideas to foster tolerance, cooperation and coexistence.”

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.