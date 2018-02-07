Companions on a journey

What is the role of a pastor in a Catholic school in 2017? More than 220 principals, religious education coordinators and clergy discussed this at a forum about improving connections between parish and school.

CEDP Executive Director Greg Whitby said the discussion started an important conversation.

“Pastors and principals exercise their distinctive responsibilities as leaders who have a mission to create schools which are both centres of learning and centres of evangelisation,” he said. “This is a mission of bringing faith and culture into harmony.”

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, told the group the work of schools exemplifies the Church’s mission.

“We need to take a journey with people, to accompany people, especially the needy, the vulnerable, the marginalised. That is the distinguishing mark of the Church’s mission and of Catholic education.”

This article first appeared in the December 2017 print edition of Catholic Outlook.

At the request of Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, Catholic Outlook was printed in December 2017 to connect the Diocese and showcase the good works across the Diocese’s many agencies and ministries.