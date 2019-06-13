Connect with Vinnies

Reach out!

Advocacy, Justice & Service are often the elements of ‘Anointed & Sent – The Australian Bishops Vision for Youth Ministry’ most neglected when our parish youth groups self-reflect on their local mission.

Last week, Catholic Youth Parramatta connected with an impressive team! The Vinnies Youth Connect Program is an opportunity for people 18-30 to connect with the community and take action through various volunteer opportunities. Below are some current programs, and one-off events throughout the year that young people might be interested in.

Western Sydney Community Sleep-out

Can you help us to make an impact for those in need? On August 30, join us as the community comes together to raise vital funds to help prevent homelessness in Western Sydney. There are two ways you can support the night. You can volunteer to help run the event or participate in sleeping rough for the night and fundraise. You could even do both! For more information click here.

Social Justice Social Nights

Come join a social night hearing about important issues facing our community. These nights will include hearing from expert speakers, developing our knowledge through experiential activities, discussing ideas and brainstorming actions over a provided shared meal. The upcoming topics include refugees and people seeking asylum, mental health and the environment.

SPARK

Volunteer as part of the wonderful SPARK program, which runs after school learning clubs. These programs are for newly arrived children from refugee and asylum seeker backgrounds who have the opportunity to build their confidence, develop and strengthen skills and enjoy positive relationships. Volunteers need to be able to commit for two consecutive terms and once a week for 1.5 hours. Programs run on Monday and Thursday from 3pm in Liverpool, Guildford and Fairfield. The next training day is being held on 10 July, get in touch if you want to join!

Vinnies Van

Volunteer on the Vinnies Van which provides friendship, dignity, food and referrals to those experiencing homelessness and isolation. The start and end point of the van is in Greystanes, visiting Mount Druitt and Parramatta. To run, the van needs 4-6 people who can commit to one night a month. Training can be done at any time.

Buddies Days

Run a Buddies Day to give children a fun day out. The program is designed to offer children a break from any hardships they may be experiencing. Volunteers put on a great day out with relational and educational activities. These can be held at any time of year after training is completed. A group of five volunteers or more is needed to run this program.

For more information, please contact Zoe Grant, Social Justice and Youth Coordinator, St Vincent de Paul Society NSW – Parramatta Central Council – Zoe.Grant@vinnies.org.au