For the Cost of a Coffee Help Fight Poverty

Vinnies NSW is calling on coffee lovers, while ordering their favourite beverage, to donate the cost of that coffee to help improve the lives of those living in poverty during Anti-Poverty Week this year.

From the 15-21 October, coffee shops across the state are supporting the St Vincent de Paul Society NSW’s ‘Cost of a Coffee’ appeal.

The cafes in Western Sydney that are participating, include Buddha’s Café, Dundas; Badmanner Thymes Espresso, Parramatta; Ground Floor Café, Parramatta; Big Tree House Café, Rydalmere; Caleidoscope Café, Rydalmere; Bagel Bakery, Winston Hills; Café El’s, Winston Hills and Sandwich Heaven, Winston Hills. Tuff Nutz Energy Balls will also be participating, and can be found at Westies Markets in Emu Plains on 15th October, and The Hills Grammar School on 22nd October.

Across Australia around 2.9 million people are living below the poverty line, struggling to make ends meet. Every night over 100,000 people experiencing homelessness are sleeping in unsuitable conditions. Sadly these numbers are growing.

“Homelessness and poverty isn’t just about those who are visibly struggling on the streets, it also affects women fleeing domestic violence and living in hostels, children whose parents are living in a car, those suffering from ongoing health problems, and many more,” explains Vinnies NSW CEO Jack de Groot.

The cafes in Western Sydney that are participating, include Buddha’s Café, Dundas; Badmanner Thymes Espresso, Parramatta; Ground Floor Café, Parramatta; Big Tree House Café, Rydalmere; Caleidoscope Café, Rydalmere; Bagel Bakery, Winston Hills; Café El’s, Winston Hills and Sandwich Heaven, Winston Hills. Tuff Nutz Energy Balls will also be participating, and can be found at Westies Markets in Emu Plains on 15th October, and The Hills Grammar School on 22nd October.

“Many of our services assist people struggling to make ends meet, with the goal to lift people out of poverty. So I encourage everyone to visit their participating coffee shops and donate, as the cost of just one coffee can go towards our services and make a real difference to someone’s life.”

If 10 people donate, this could provide counselling for a couple of weeks to a woman fleeing an abusive relationship with nothing to her name. Or your coffee could be help provide accommodation for someone experiencing homelessness.

So many people can be helped… for the cost of a coffee.

To share your support, take a photo of your coffee in front of the Cost of a Coffee poster and use #forthecostofacoffee or tag @vinniesnsw.

With thanks to Vinnies.