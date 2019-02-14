CYP’s LIFTED to launch 2019 with a bang!

Our World Youth Day pilgrims have returned! And they’re on fire! Fr Rob included!

For the first time ever, you’re invited to join us at the spectacular EVAN Theatre at Penrith Panthers as Catholic Youth Parramatta launches 2019.

A year where we build on the success and blessing of the Year of Youth but ensure that the ‘Church of now’ #popefrancisWYD2019 have their voice heard in the Plenary Council 2020 process.

Join CYP, the LIFTED Team and very special guest Fr Rob Galea for an energetic, exciting, life-giving, and inspirational evening.

Bring your youth group, family, friends and leadership teams and bring your dreams to life in 2019.

Doors open 7pm for a 7:30pm start.

The evening will feature loads of music by Fr Rob, music from the LIFTED Band and plenty of dancing.

We’ll also reveal how you can join our next Diocesan pilgrimage – to the Australian Catholic Youth Festival this December in Perth.

$5 cash entry fee on arrival.

Also, by special invitation with Fr Rob and Catholic Youth Parramatta:

LIFTED Live Junior will take place during Thursday with 400 Year 5 & 6 Primary school students from Faith in Action Team participating schools

will take place during Thursday with 400 Year 5 & 6 Primary school students from Faith in Action Team participating schools LIFTED Leaders 2019 will take place during Friday with 300 Year 12 Secondary School leaders from across the Parramatta Diocese

It’s a big few days at the EVAN Theatre at Penrith Panthers!

Individuals can RSVP via the CYP LIFTED Facebook event, and large groups can register through the CYP website.