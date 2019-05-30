Diocese of Parramatta ACYF 2019 Cheat Sheet

The Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF) is a biennial national gathering of Catholic young people established by the Bishops of Australia. It exists to provide young people with opportunities to deepen their relationship with Jesus, be empowered to be disciples in the world today and encounter and celebrate the vitality of the Church in Australia.

The event involves three days of exciting, large scale Plenary’s, tens of workshop options, music concerts, tonnes of prayer experiences, loads of fun, expos and concludes with an outdoor mass with the City of Perth.

“I invite young people from across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains to travel with me and the team across the Nullarbor to be with the young Church of Australia. Our pilgrimage begins in September as we gather to prepare, get to know each other and learn new ways to discern what the ‘Spirit is saying’ before the excitement of exchanging our faith with thousands of other young people in Perth.”

BISHOP VINCENT LONG OFM CONV

THE PARRAMATTA PROCESS

BOOK your return flight to Perth yourself. Be prepared to potentially fly via another city to get the cheapest fares. Alternatively, you may choose to fly in earlier and/or out later than December 7–11.

SEND your ticket to james.camden@parracatholic.org and we will give you four nights (December 7-8-9-10) twin-share accommodation at the Novotel Hotel in Perth for free.

GO TO acyf.org.au and register for $220. Don’t forget to choose Diocese of Parramatta from the dropdown menu.

TOGETHER as Catholic Youth Parramatta, all youth, young adults, students and teachers will have access to purchasing a t-shirt, being part of a three month formation program and a commissioning mass with Bishop Vincent.

*Catholic Education is coordinating the registration of students and teachers to attend the Festival. However, this does not preclude a student registering with a parish group of young adults. Get in touch with Catholic Youth Parramatta.

For enquiries contact James Camden, Director, Catholic Youth Parramatta – james.camden@parracatholic.org, (02) 8838 3428 or visit catholicyouthparramatta.org