Diocese of Parramatta HSC Masses

Now in its fourth year, Catholic Youth Parramatta has invited parishes across the Diocese of Parramatta to register their intention to provide a special mass for Year 12’s sitting their HSC examinations.
Almost half our parishes are on board and it more than adequately covers each of the five deaneries. In the coming days schools will be sent this poster and will hopefully make it available to their students before they graduate.
Catholic Youth Parramatta has some great resources available to parish youth groups listing all the wonderful ways you can celebrate the Year 12’s at your mass.
- Running a BBQ
- Prayers of Intercession
- A Blessing to be included in your bulletin
- Ideas on how to make them feel special when they arrive
- Go the extra mile. Ensure a ‘youthful’ feel to your mass i.e music/readers
- Get your community to pull out their own Year 12 jerseys and wear them to mass
We also have 1,000 CYP hackey-sacks on order. If you’d like some to give as gifts let us know! They can double as a stress ball!
Below is a list of the parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains holding special HSC Masses.
Sunday 1st October
Windsor – St Matthew’s, 9am Mass
Sunday 8th October
St Clair – Holy Spirit, 6pm Youth Mass followed by Youth Group
Quakers Hill – Mary Immaculate, 6pm Mass
Wednesday 11th October
Blacktown South – St Michael’s, 6:30pm Adoration and 7:30pm Youth Mass
Saturday 14th October
Rydalmere – Holy Name of Mary, 5:30pm Youth Mass
Glenmore Park – Padre Pio, 5:30pm Mass
Lalor Park – St Bernadette’s, 6pm Mass
Seven Hills – Our Lady of Lourdes, 6pm Mass
Richmond – St Monica’s, 6:30pm Mass
Sunday 15th October
Rooty Hill – St Aidan’s, 9am
Riverstone – St John’s, 9am
Granville – Holy Trinity, 9:30am Mass
Emu plains – Our Lady of the Way, 9:30am Mass
North Rocks – Christ the King, 10am Youth Mass
Marayong – St Andrew’s, 10:30am Mass
Glenbrook – St Finbar’s, 6pm Youth Mass and Youth Group
Baulkham Hills – St. Michael’s, 6pm Youth Mass
Greystanes – Our Lady Queen of Peace, 6pm Youth Mass
Castle Hill – St Bernadette’s, 6pm Youth Mass
Winston Hills – St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 6pm Youth Mass
Kellyville – Our Lady of the Rosary, 6pm Mass