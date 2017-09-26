Diocese of Parramatta HSC Masses

Now in its fourth year, Catholic Youth Parramatta has invited parishes across the Diocese of Parramatta to register their intention to provide a special mass for Year 12’s sitting their HSC examinations.

Almost half our parishes are on board and it more than adequately covers each of the five deaneries. In the coming days schools will be sent this poster and will hopefully make it available to their students before they graduate.

Catholic Youth Parramatta has some great resources available to parish youth groups listing all the wonderful ways you can celebrate the Year 12’s at your mass.

Running a BBQ

Prayers of Intercession

A Blessing to be included in your bulletin

Ideas on how to make them feel special when they arrive

Go the extra mile. Ensure a ‘youthful’ feel to your mass i.e music/readers

Get your community to pull out their own Year 12 jerseys and wear them to mass

We also have 1,000 CYP hackey-sacks on order. If you’d like some to give as gifts let us know! They can double as a stress ball!

Below is a list of the parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains holding special HSC Masses.

Sunday 1st October

Windsor – St Matthew’s, 9am Mass

Sunday 8th October

St Clair – Holy Spirit, 6pm Youth Mass followed by Youth Group

Quakers Hill – Mary Immaculate, 6pm Mass

Wednesday 11th October

Blacktown South – St Michael’s, 6:30pm Adoration and 7:30pm Youth Mass

Saturday 14th October

Rydalmere – Holy Name of Mary, 5:30pm Youth Mass

Glenmore Park – Padre Pio, 5:30pm Mass

Lalor Park – St Bernadette’s, 6pm Mass

Seven Hills – Our Lady of Lourdes, 6pm Mass

Richmond – St Monica’s, 6:30pm Mass

Sunday 15th October

Rooty Hill – St Aidan’s, 9am

Riverstone – St John’s, 9am

Granville – Holy Trinity, 9:30am Mass

Emu plains – Our Lady of the Way, 9:30am Mass

North Rocks – Christ the King, 10am Youth Mass

Marayong – St Andrew’s, 10:30am Mass

Glenbrook – St Finbar’s, 6pm Youth Mass and Youth Group

Baulkham Hills – St. Michael’s, 6pm Youth Mass

Greystanes – Our Lady Queen of Peace, 6pm Youth Mass

Castle Hill – St Bernadette’s, 6pm Youth Mass

Winston Hills – St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 6pm Youth Mass

Kellyville – Our Lady of the Rosary, 6pm Mass