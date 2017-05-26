Discernment to the Permanent Diaconate

Discernment Sunday #2 with the Deacon’s Vocations Team will occur on May 28, 2017.

Come for a chance to learn more about vocations to the Permanent Diaconate and have a chat with the team members.

The Diocese of Parramatta is looking for men between the ages of 35 to 55 and who are residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions and each session will be dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. This is the second session of the 2017 program and subsequent sessions will be announced in due course.

Deacons are intermediaries, informing the community of the bishop’s wishes and, in return, conveying what the community reflects to the bishop. It is a ministry that extends well beyond the walls of the church. The role does not detract from the vital role of an empowered lay faithful, and it should enrich it. A vibrant diaconate will enhance and expand the ministry of the priesthood.

The Second Vatican Council reinvigorated the ancient order of deacons, reinstituting the permanent diaconate. By calling and ordaining deacons the Church is saying something fundamental: that service is at the heart of the human and divine mystery. Deacons are a permanent feature of the Church and the Church is not fully herself wherever deacons, priests or bishops are lacking. Pope Francis is named after the most famous deacon in history. Historically, the deacon served as the eyes and ears of the bishop and in practical ways as the heart and hands. He is a ‘go-between’ as it were between the secular and the Church.

Date: 28 May, 2017

Time: 4 to 6 pm including Mass and fellowship

Venue: St John XXIII Church, 160 Perfection Ave NSW 2768

Visit: for further information http://parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate/

Please contact the following Deacons for your intentions :

Deacon James – deacon@stanthonyschurch.org.au

Deacon Tan – deacontan@john23rd.org.au/0407270782

Deacon George – g.bryan1@bigpond.com