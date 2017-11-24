Discernment to the Permanent Diaconate

Discernment Sunday #5 with the Deacon’s Vocations Team will occur on November 26, 2017.

Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate.

This is the fifth session of the 2017 program. Subsequent sessions will be announced in due course.

Date: 26 November

Venue: St. John 23rd Parish, 160 Perfection Ave, Stanhope Gardens, NSW 2768.

Time: 3:30 to 6 pm (including Mass and fellowship).

For further information visit http://parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate/ please contact any of the following deacons:

Deacon James – deacon@stanthonyschurch.org.au

Deacon Tan – deacontan@john23rd.org.au/0407270782

Deacon George – g.bryan1@bigpond.com