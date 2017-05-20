Discernment to the Permanent Diaconate

Discernment Sunday #2 with the Deacon’s Vocations Team will occur on May 28, 2017.

Come for a chance to learn more about vocations to the Permanent Diaconate and have a chat with the team members.

The Diocese of Parramatta is looking for men between the ages of 35 to 55 and who are residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions and each session will be dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. This is the second session of the 2017 program and subsequent sessions will be announced in due course.

Date: 28 May, 2017

Time: 4 to 6 pm including Mass and fellowship

Venue: St John XXIII Church, 160 Perfection Ave NSW 2768

For further information visit http://parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate/

Please contact the following Deacons for your intentions :

Deacon James – deacon@stanthonyschurch.org.au

Deacon Tan – deacontan@john23rd.org.au/0407270782

Deacon George – g.bryan1@bigpond.com