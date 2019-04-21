New Catholics welcomed during Easter Vigil Mass

Easter Vigil Mass 2019 was celebrated on Saturday 20 April at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Bishop of Parramatta, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, celebrated the Easter Vigil Mass.

VIEW: Images from the Easter Vigil here or below.

Very Rev Bob Bossini, Dean of the Cathedral, concelebrated the Mass with Fr Chris del Rosario.

As the sun set, the Paschal Candle for the Liturgical Year was blessed, and was processed around the Cathedral Cloister before being lead into the Cathedral.

In his homily, Bishop Vincent said, “What has brought us all here, old or new, firm or wavering, is our faith in crucified and risen Lord who can bring out of despair, hope and out of darkness, new possibilities.

“The Gospel today speaks of the bewilderment and disillusionment of the disciples as they were confronted with an empty tomb. Perhaps, their experience was not unique.

“Many also go searching for Jesus in the Church and instead find it empty and void of what they thirst for. It is incumbent on us especially as leaders to gain your trust and to work with you in making the Church the place where people can meet and experience the risen Lord.”

During the Mass, Bishop Vincent baptised two catechumens Detine Movi and Jasmin Krol, and welcomed three candidates Joseph Khoury, Mitchell Levick and Barbara Chaplin, who were all formally received into the Catholic Church.

Following Mass, a small supper was held to welcome the new catechumens to the Catholic family.

