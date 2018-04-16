Easter Vigil Mass 2018

Easter Vigil Mass 2012 was celebrated on Saturday 31 March at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

In his second Easter Vigil Mass as Bishop of Parramatta, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv said during his homily, “Tonight, we have come to celebrate the centerpiece and foundation of our Christian faith. Easter gives us hope, strength and direction in our endeavour to change the world around us according the Kingdom vision of Jesus. It gives us the courage to keep reaching, keep working and keep fighting for a better future, a better society, a better world and a better Church.”

“Yes, the victory of Christ over evil and darkness emboldens us. His love and shalom accompany us as we seek to transform lives and relationships against the tendency to tame the Gospel spirit, to keep status quo and to resist change. In spite of the daily problems and setbacks we encounter, Easter provides with the horizons of hope within which we labour for the Kingdom.”

During the Mass, Bishop Vincent also baptised five adults who were formally received into the Catholic Church.

“Easter is God’s victory of love. There is nothing in the world that can separate us, and the whole of creation from the love of God revealed in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. He was betrayed, denied, rejected and killed, yet his love never failed. It transcended all limits,” Bishop Vincent said.

“The Easter story is therefore not primarily about a rescue operation for fallen, hellbound humanity. Just as Christmas or the Incarnation is not an after-thought of an angry God, the Easter story is about God’s love breaking through human barriers and empowering us to become all that we are capable to be.”

