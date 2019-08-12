Edmund Rice Centre: Australia must listen to Pacific Climate Plea

Ahead of the 50th meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) starting on Monday, Edmund Rice Centre Director Phil Glendenning, who will be in Tuvalu during the PIF, has once again highlighted the importance of Australia’s commitment to urgent climate action.

Through its Pacific Calling Partnership, the Edmund Rice Centre has worked in the Pacific for many years, particularly with the peoples of Tuvalu and Kiribati whose ancestors have lived in this part of the world for thousands of years.

“Tragically, the climate crisis threatens the very existence of nations like Tuvalu, with research indicating that on current trends, coral atolls such as Tuvalu will become uninhabitable within 30 years,” Mr Glendenning said.

“Australia cannot claim to be a friend of the Pacific without addressing its own contribution to the issue of climate change, which is threatening to rob Pacific Islanders of their very homes, culture and traditions.

“The Pacific leaders’ recent Nadi declaration makes it very clear: Australia must abandon plans to use carry-over credits to meet Paris climate targets and urgently stop coal-mining,” Mr Glendenning continued.

“We can only hope that the Morrison Government hears this urgent plea for help and responds accordingly during next week’s PIF.” concluded Mr Glendenning.

With thanks to the Edmund Rice Centre.