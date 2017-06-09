EXCLUSIVE: Special video message from Cardinal Leonardo Sandri

By Jordan Grantham, 9 June 2017

His Eminence, Leonardo Cardinal Sandri, Prefect of the Congregation for Oriental Churches, visited Australia recently, as part of his mission to promote and support the Eastern Catholic Churches. These Churches are in full communion with the Holy Father and preserve their autonomy and eastern traditions.

Cardinal Sandri generously granted an exclusive interview with Catholic Outlook journalist, Jordan Grantham and recorded the following video message.

Read his exclusive interview with Catholic Outlook here: EXCLUSIVE: First Australian interview with Cardinal Leonardo Sandri

posted by co_admin - Jun 9, 2017

posted by Joseph Younes - Jun 9, 2017
