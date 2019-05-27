Family portraits, mutual support part of Caritas global assembly

Philippine Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila, president of Caritas Internationalis, points to a photo of his maternal grandfather, who emigrated from China to the Philippines. During a Vatican news conference May 23, 2019, the cardinal added the photo of his “Lolo Kim” to the mosaic made of the faces of migrants, world leaders and Caritas staff members from around the world. The mosaic was created for the general assembly of Caritas Internationalis. Image: Robert Duncan/CNS.

Philippine Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle added a photo of his “Lolo Kim” to a mosaic of migrants, world leaders and Caritas workers to illustrate how humanity forms one family and is sharing one journey.

The mosaic, now including the cardinal’s maternal grandfather who immigrated to the Philippines from China, was unveiled May 23 at a Vatican news conference kicking off the May 23-28 general assembly of Caritas Internationalis.

The assembly brought together some 450 delegates from more than 150 national Catholic charities from around the world to focus on the theme, “One Human Family. One Common Home.”

Cardinal Tagle, Caritas president, told reporters the theme “isn’t a slogan,” but rather an affirmation of the Gospel, of Catholic social teaching, of the teaching of modern popes and, particularly, “an affirmation of the lived experience of Caritas,” its staff and volunteers around the world.

“We are part of one human family,” he said. “We share the same humanity and when we set off on a journey, we discover we have the same dreams, the same desire for a future for our children and for a more just world. We are a family.”

With thanks to Catholic News Service and Cindy Wooden, where this article originally appeared.