Father’s Day Appeal 2018

Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Retired and Sick Priests: 2 September

Father’s Day this year is on 2 September. That is also the day when there will be a special collection for the Clergy Support Foundation – the Bishop’s Annual appeal for Retired and Sick Priests.

The Diocese of Parramatta Clergy Support Foundation provides assistance to Diocesan priests who have retired or who are in ill-health.

There are 21 Parramatta clergy who are currently retired – two bishops, 17 priests and two deacons – all of whom are grateful for the support the people of the Diocese provide to them when they make a donation to the Clergy Support Foundation.

The support the Foundation provides can include financial assistance for the provision of welfare, maintenance, the necessities of life and even relief from poverty. Supporting the Clergy Support Foundation allows us to acknowledge priests who have ministered throughout our Diocese over a number of years, but who are now in need of our assistance.

Your donation helps them cover healthcare costs and expenses associated with everyday living, supplementing the pension that some receive.

Please give generously this Father’s Day Appeal. Donations of $2 or more are tax deductible.

There will be a special collection for the Clergy Support Foundation of the Diocese – on Father’s Day. Your donation helps them cover healthcare costs and expenses associated with everyday living, supplementing the pension that some receive.

Donations can be made here: https://parracatholic.org/csf/