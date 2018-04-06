First Mass for Marsden Park

Regular sacramental life begins for St Luke’s Catholic Faith Community, Australia’s newest Catholic community at Marsden Park when Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta celebrates the inaugural Mass at St Luke’s College on Sunday 8th April at 10am.

The occasion marks a milestone for the community which came together for the first time earlier in March. It will be also mark the beginning of regular Sunday Masses in the area.

The organisation and pastoral leadership of the community has been undertaken by Deacon Tony Hoban, assisted by his wife Annette and a group of lay volunteers dedicated to the success of the community. Located in the north-west of Sydney, St Luke’s was borne out of the need to accommodate one of the fastest growing areas of Australia.

Tessie James, a parishioner who is part of the group assisting Deacon Tony said that moving into moving into Marsden Park she hoped for a Catholic church in the area, “when I first paid a deposit for land, my first prayer was, O Lord there should be church in the area.

“When I heard that it was coming, it was such a wonderful moment. It was wonderful planning together, and that planning started so well and we met every week and now we are here, the dream has become a reality.”

Deacon Tony Hoban, Pastoral Director of the community has urged anyone in the area that has an interest are welcome at St Luke’s that will initially begin with weekly Mass, “We are very blessed to be having Bishop Vincent come along to our first Mass, we hope they consider becoming part of the growth of this incredible journey of this community.”

