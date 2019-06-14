First post-fire Mass set for Notre-Dame

Celebration of the Eucharist will be exactly two months after the blaze that destroyed the cathedral’s famous spire

June 15 is the date for the first Mass at Notre-Dame in Paris announced the cathedral’s rector, Msgr. Patrick Chauvet

“The date that was chosen is symbolic,” he said about the April 15 fire.

“This will be the feast of the dedication of the cathedral, that is, the consecration of the altar.

“It is very important to be able to make the world aware that the role of the cathedral is to show the glory of God.

“Celebrating the Eucharist on that day, even in very small groups, will be the sign of this glory and grace.”

Restoration of the building is still the subject of fierce debate and safety considerations have to be dealt with in regard to the structure’s stability and other factors.

According to the Christian Family Movement, the Mass could be preceded by the service of Vespers in the square at the front of the cathedral.

In an interview with La Croix International on May 15, Msgr. Chauvet said: “It is important to show that the cathedral remains the place of God’s tenderness in the heart of France’s capital.

“As General Jean-Louis Georgelin said: the objective is to get back into the cathedral as soon as possible so that worship can be celebrated again, because that is what a cathedral is all about!”

Shortly after the fire, Georgelin was appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron to head restoration of the Paris landmark.

A Marian sanctuary on the square

Chauvet also announced that a small Marian sanctuary will soon be set up in front of the cathedral.

The Marian shrine will house a copy of the ‘Virgin at the pillar’ and pilgrims will be able to contemplate and pray to the Blessed Mother.

With thanks to La Croix International, where this article originally appeared.