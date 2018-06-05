Four of a kind Jack ordained at full house in Westmead

Hundreds of parishioners braved the cold to witness the ordination of Jack Green by Most Rev Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv at Sacred Heart Parish, Westmead on Saturday night, 2 June. Seats were rare as many stood outside the doors of just to catch a glimpse of the ordination.

The Mass for the Solemnity of Corpus Christi with Rite of Ordination was the fourth ordination to the diaconate since December 2017 and the third in a month for the Diocese of Parramatta. The other ordinations being for Galbert Albino, Jessie Balorio and Chris del Rosario.

Deacon Jack made special mention of his Parish Priest, Fr John O’Neill, from St John Vianney Parish, Doonside, who “helped plant the seed of this vocation” to the priesthood. St John Vianney Parish currently has four seminarians in formation to the priesthood.

Growing up in a family of five, Deacon Jack first entered Holy Spirit Seminary at 19 years-old and the experience was a life changing one for him as it was the first time he had had ever had his own room.

Deacon Jack had always shared a room with his younger brother, Tom, who has followed in his brother’s footsteps and joining the seminary. Making mention of his family Jack said, “Mum and dad, you have made a home build on faith, love, and good fun and in that you have done more for my vocation than anyone here tonight.”

Deacon Jack studied at the Catholic Institute of Sydney and the University of Notre Dame, Sydney. In 2014, he was awarded an undergraduate medal for the highest marks achieved in the areas of Philosophy and Theology at the University of Notre Dame. Apart from his studies, Jack is a keen footballer, having played for Rydalmere FC and in seminary competitions.

In his word of thanks, Deacon Jack thanked Fr Walter Fogarty, Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Parish, Westmead for his “great kindness”, and to parishioners of Sacred Heart, Westmead for their hospitality. Jack has been undertaking his pastoral placement at the Parish.

