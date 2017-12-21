Fr Brian Rooney Funeral Arrangements

Fr Brian Rooney, Pastor Emeritus of St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta, died on 19 December 2017.

Born on 19 September 1930 and ordained to the priesthood on 20 July 1963, Fr Brian was a priest for over 50 years.

The Funeral Mass for Fr Brian Rooney will take place at St Michael’s Church, Chapel Lane, Baulkham Hills, on Tuesday 2 January 2018 at 11am.

Immediately following the Mass, refreshments will be in the Marie Therese Building, on the grounds of St Michael’s Church.

In your charity, please pray for the Repose of the Soul of Fr Brian Rooney and remember his family in your prayers.