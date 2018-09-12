Fr Eric Burton Funeral Arrangements

Fr Eric Burton, Emeritus Parish Priest of Christ the King, North Rocks died 5 September 2018 at Rosary Village, Yennora aged 92.

Born on 24 October 1925 and ordained 24 July 1950, Fr Eric was a priest for over 68 years. He was awarded the Papal honour of the Cross Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta on 20 April 2011.

The Funeral Mass for Fr Eric Burton will take place at 11am on Tuesday 18 September, at Christ the King Church, 10 Statham Avenue, North Rocks. Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta will celebrate the Mass.

Father Eric will be buried with his brother Father Kevin at Rookwood cemetery. For parishioners and friends who cannot attend the funeral, a Vigil Liturgy (not a Mass) will take place on Monday evening, 17 September, at Christ the King Church, North Rocks beginning at 7:30 PM.

In your charity, please pray for the Repose of the Soul of Eric Burton and remember his family in your prayers.